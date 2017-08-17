Halloweentown Cast Members Reuniting for Debbie Reynolds Tribute

The Cromwells are returning to Halloweentown to pay respects to one of their own.

Kimberly J. Brown, the actress who played Marnie Cromwell in the Disney Channel’s first three Halloweentown movies, announced in a YouTube video Tuesday that she and several cast mates will be reuniting at this year’s Spirit of Halloweentown festival to honor their late costar Debbie Reynolds.

On Oct. 14, Brown will be joined in St. Helens, Oregon — the town where the original Halloweentown was filmed — by Judith Hoag (who played Gwen) and J. Paul Zimmerman (Dylan) for a pumpkin lighting ceremony; Emily Roeske (Sophie) is also trying to make arrangements to attend.

“This year we wanted to do something extra-special,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, late last year we lost the incomparable Debbie Reynolds, who played Grandma Aggie. And while I was so sad, I was also happy for her that she was at peace with her daughter Carrie, whom she loved so much. … We wanted to do a special tribute to her and her role as Grandma Aggie and have a small monument set up there for her. So we’re going to do that this year during the lighting ceremony.”

Watch Brown’s full video above, and find more event information on the Spirit of Halloweentown Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com