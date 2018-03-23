Deck the Halls! Hallmark Will Release a Record 34 New Christmas Movies This Year

Christmas may still be nine months away, but Hallmark movie fans will have a lot to look forward to this holiday season!

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be releasing 34 new Christmas movies in 2018 — which is a new record of heartwarming films for the two networks.

While the amount of new holiday movies is only a slight increase from last year, when Hallmark released 33 new films, they’ve come a long way since 2016, when they only debuted 28 originals.

Danica McKellar Ryan Plummer/Crown Media

RELATED: What’s Under the Tree? 19 of Film’s Most Famous Christmas Presents Ranked from Worst to Best

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

EW also reported that the Hallmark Channel — which will be releasing 22 of the movies — will start airing the new films Oct. 27, while their sister network won’t kick things off until Nov. 4 during the “Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas” line-up.

According to the outlet, although Hallmark is keeping the lid on most of their future projects, they have revealed that Danica McKellar, who starred in last year’s Coming Home for Christmas, will return for another Hallmark Channel film. Kellie Martin will also star in “an emotional story of heroism and homecoming” HMM original, which has tentatively been titled Vet.