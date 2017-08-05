WATCH: Halle Berry Reveals What Malia Obama Was Really Like as a Production Assistant

Halle Berry couldn’t stop singing the praises of Malia Obama for her work as a production assistant in 2014 on Berry’s CBS sci-fi drama, Extant.

On an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the screen siren said that the daughter of former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama is a “smart, beautiful young woman.”

”She was fantastic,” Berry said of Malia, who will be attending Harvard University this fall after taking a gap year. ”She is such a smart, beautiful young woman.”

When Cohen asked if working with the 19-year-old Obama daughter was “kinda wild,” Berry admitted that it was and that she is “such a huge fan of hers.”

“Were you like, ‘Will you get me a coffee?’ ” Cohen asked. Berry responded playfully, “Could we call your dad or your mom?”

Jokes aside, the 50-year-old actress seemed really taken with Malia, saying, “Look at who her mother and her father are, so duh! She was amazing.”

Actress Toni Collette — who was sitting next to Berry for the segment — had some questions of her own, asking Berry if Malia “pulled her weight on set.” The Catwoman star’s reply? A resounding yes.

”Yeah, she was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do, and I had wild respect for her for that,” Berry said.

Berry has been a longtime vocal supporter of president Obama, even wearing a T-shirt featuring Michelle with the caption “MICHELLE MY BELLE” to the New York premiere of her new film, Kidnap.

“In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was… Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight 🙌🏽,” Berry wrote in a caption of a photo of herself in the shirt she posted to Instagram.

In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was… Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight 🙌🏽 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: President Obama Serenades Daughter Malia For Her 18th Birthday During Last Fourth of July Party at the White House

Halle admitted that ”everybody couldn’t really see [Malia] as a PA” though. “She tried and tried to be one, we just couldn’t really see her as one. But to her credit, she tried very hard to be one,” Berry said.

Sadly, Malia won’t be back on Extant anytime soon. Despite executive producers including Steven Spielberg and Halle, Extant ran for two seasons from July of 2014 until its cancellation the following year.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11:00 p.m.) on Bravo.