Haley Joel Osment Debuts on The X-Files in First Photo

Ready for your exclusive first look at Haley Joel Osment on Fox’s The X-Files?

The Sixth Sense and A.I. star is joining the sci-fi drama for an upcoming episode that gives some never-bef0re-revealed backstory on Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi):

“We’ve really never explored the character of Walter Skinner,” creator Chris Carter told EW. “We learn more about Skinner and more about his connections to Mulder and Scully and how he’s been a loyal advocate of theirs at his own expense. We learn about his young life and the X-Files moment he experienced as a much younger man.”

There are no details yet about what role Osment’s character will play in Skinner’s story.

Since his child actor days, Osment had arcs on Amazon’s Alpha House and HBO’s Silicon Valley.

The Skinner-centric hour will be the sixth episode of the current season, which airs Wednesday nights on Fox.

