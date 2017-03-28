Hairstylist Christina Oliva Consults with a Balding Woman About Hair Extensions in Hair Goddess Sneak Peek

Christina Oliva wants to make women feel confident, one hair extension at a time.

The Staten Island native started her own hair extension business of out her parents’ garage at the age of 18, and is now teaming up with her working class family to give it her all at a salon in the heart of Manhattan.

In the new TLC series Hair Goddess, viewers will follow Oliva and her family as they deal with all the stresses of running a new salon, including the challenges of having a family business while balancing both their work and personal lives.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the new reality series, Oliva has a consultation with a new client, Renee, whose hair has been thinning over time.

“I have no hair,” says Renee. “Look, I’m balding.”

Renee admits that her relationship with her hair “is sad. My hair has started to thin over time. I feel like I’m almost balding. … I feel like my grandfather.”

And Oliva wants to help. “I could see that Renee feels sad and I want to give her this new look that she’s always wanted,” says Oliva.

“A lot of women feel invisible as they age and we want to make Renee feel more confident and feel visible again,” says the hairstylist. “I want to add life to Renee.”

Upon being told that the salon is getting a custom order and color match for her extensions, Renee expresses her elation with a big smile. “I honestly didn’t think that anybody would be able to fix what’s going on with my hair,” says Renee. “If Christina could give me this hair, she’d be a miracle worker.”

Oliva’s clients include Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Siggy Flicker from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Hair Goddess is coming soon to TLC.