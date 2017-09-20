Gwyneth Paltrow Wants to Launch a Wellness TV Show — But Draws the Line at a Goop Network

Gwyneth Paltrow has already conquered the worlds of film and lifestyle brands, so now her sights are set on a new medium: television.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Goop founder announced her plans to launch a TV show. She even spilled its working title: The Radical Wellness Show.

“I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness,” she explained. “We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we’re just in the brainstorming phase.”

But don’t expect an entire Goop network.

“Dude, then I’ll be hospitalized,” the 44-year-old actress joked.

Paltrow plans to take her popular lifestyle brand international in the coming year, but being a Hollywood star doesn’t always help her out in the world of business.

“It makes it much more difficult,” she said. “For the business I’m creating, it’s an obstacle I always have to overcome. For example, Reese [Witherspoon], who is a dear friend, has this quickly growing Draper James [clothing] business, and she leverages her celebrity in a great way for her brand. But for this model — where I’m trying to make Goop bigger than me and its own brand — you become inextricably linked. I’m a target in a way most entrepreneurs are not.”

For now, the mother of two has put acting on the backburner to focus full-time on Goop.

“I need to be here right now,” she said. “I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I’m in and out for that, and it’s weird to go back and forth. We’re growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time.”

Not that she hasn’t thought twice about the change.

“But honestly, I was on set and thought, ‘You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically — why the hell did I give this up?’ ” she said.