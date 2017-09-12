Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t mess around when it comes to her beloved Goop.

The 44-year-old actress-turned-wellness guru recently launched Goop Magazine, and posed topless on the cover of the new publication covered in clay. The display may have turned heads, but James Corden didn’t seem too fond of the new glossy.

“The cover features Gwyneth Paltrow lying down in mud,” Corden said during The Late Late Show on Monday. “I can’t believe Gwyneth Paltrow beat out the competition to be on the cover of the new Gwyneth Paltrow magazine.”

He even mocked the cover, changing its name to Poop – “We actually fixed the cover to be more appropriate,” he quipped.

Poking even more fun at the star, Corden said, “Pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow’s best performance yet.”

Goop magazine is here. Millions of thanks to the incredible teams @goop and @condenast. On newstands and also in link 👆🏻 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

With that, the lifestyle guru appeared from behind a curtain, giving Corden a fierce stare.

“Hi, James. Just wanted to stop by,” Paltrow said. “James, I mean, to be fair, I think you’re being a little harsh. There are a lot of people that listen to the advice that we give in Goop.”

It seems the actress won Corden over, as members of his crew demonstrated famous Goop practices like “cupping,” “grounding” and vaginal steaming.

In the end, Corden jumped on the bandwagon and pretended to join in on the vaginal steaming.