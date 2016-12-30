Your Ultimate Guide to New Year’s Eve Weekend TV Marathons

If you’re looking for the perfect excuse to stay in this New Year’s Eve, or are looking for a way to get through your New Year’s Day hangover— we have you covered.
We’ve rounded up all the movie and TV show marathons to indulge in this holiday weekend.
As is tradition, The Twilight Zone marathon will be serving up frights continuously from Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Whether you want to catch your favorite installments in the Harry Potter series, entire seasons of Game of Thrones or episodes of Law & Order, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
And what would New Year’s Eve weekend be without Ryan Seacrest or Pitbull helping us ring in 2017? We’ve included all of the New Year’s Eve weekend specials you need to countdown to midnight.
All airings are on Eastern Standardized Time.
Friday December 30
AMC
11 p.m. The Walking Dead marathon starts
Bravo
6:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Atlanta Social marathon
Esquire
7 a.m-Midnight American Ninja Warrior marathon
Food Network
3:30 p.m. Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives marathon starts
HBO
12 p.m. Game of Thrones Season 5 marathon
ION
1 p.m.-11 p.m. Criminal Minds marathon
Lifetime
“Stalked” movie marathon, featuring…
10 a.m. Stalked at 17
12 p.m. Stalked by My Neighbor
2 p.m. Stalked by My Doctor
4 p.m. Stalked by My Doctor: The Return
6 p.m. Stalked by My Mother
8 p.m. The Perfect Stalker
Showtime
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Homeland marathon
Spike
6 p.m.-Midnight Cops marathon
TBS
4:35 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Search Party marathon
9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. People of Earth marathon
2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wrecked marathon
USA
6 a.m.-6 p.m. Law & Order marathon
6 p.m.-Midnight Modern Family marathon
WEtv
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Will & Grace marathon
Saturday December 31
ABC
8 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017
Animal Planet
6 a.m. Pit Bulls and Parolees marathon starts
BBC America
Ghostbusters marathon, featuring…
11 a.m. Ghostbusters
1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
4 p.m. Ghostbusters
6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
9 p.m. Ghostbusters
11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
Bravo
7 a.m-8 p.m. The Real Housewives of New York City marathon
Esquire
7 a.m-Midnight American Ninja Warrior marathon
FOX
11 p.m. Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution
Freeform
Harry Potter marathon, featuring…
7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
10:30 a.m. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
2:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
5:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
9 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
FYI
7 a.m.- 10 p.m. Tiny House Nation marathon
HBO
12 p.m. Game of Thrones Season 6 marathon
History
8 a.m. Counting Cars marathon starts
ION
1 p.m.-Midnight Law & Order: SVU marathon
KCET
10 a.m.-10 p.m. New Year’s Eve Huell Howser marathon
NBC
8 p.m. A Toast to 2016!
11:30 p.m. NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly
Oxygen
4 p.m.-Midnight Snapped
PIX 11
11 p.m. The Honeymooners marathon starts
Showtime
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Homeland marathon
SyFy
6 a.m. Twilight Zone marathon starts
TV Land
12 a.m.-1 p.m. Roseanne marathon
USA
6 a.m.-Midnight Chrisley Knows Best marathon
VH1
80s movie marathon, featuring…
6 a.m. Who Framed Roger Rabbit
8:30 a.m. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
11 a.m. Dirty Dancing
1:30 p.m. Mannequin
3:30 p.m. Purple Rain
6 p.m. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
8:30 p.m. Dirty Dancing
Sunday January 1
Bravo
12 p.m- 8 p.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon
Esquire
11 a.m- Midnight Team Ninja Warrior marathon
Freeform
Harry Potter marathon, featuring…
7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
10:10 a.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
1:50 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
5:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
9:58 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
History
7 a.m.-Midnight Pawn Stars marathon
ION
1 p.m.-Midnight Blue Bloods marathon
VICELAND
4 p.m.-Midnight O.J.: Made in America marathon
Spike
The Fast and Furious marathon, featuring…
12 p.m. The Fast and the Furious
2:30 p.m. 2Fast2Furious
5 p.m. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
7:30 p.m. Fast & Furious
10 p.m. Fast Five
USA
2 a.m.-11 p.m. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit marathon
WEtv
10 a.m.-Midnight CSI: Miami marathon
Monday January 2
ABC
11 a.m. 128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
Bravo
1 p.m-11 p.m. Vanderpump Rules marathon
Esquire
Bond. James Bond marathon, featuring…
7 a.m. Goldeneye
9:30 a.m. Tomorrow Never Dies
12 p.m. World is not Enough
2:30 p.m. Die Another Day
5:30 p.m. Goldeneye
8 p.m. Tomorrow Never Dies
10:30 p.m. World is not Enough
1 a.m. Die Another Day