Your Ultimate Guide to New Year’s Eve Weekend TV Marathons

If you’re looking for the perfect excuse to stay in this New Year’s Eve, or are looking for a way to get through your New Year’s Day hangover— we have you covered.

We’ve rounded up all the movie and TV show marathons to indulge in this holiday weekend.

As is tradition, The Twilight Zone marathon will be serving up frights continuously from Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Whether you want to catch your favorite installments in the Harry Potter series, entire seasons of Game of Thrones or episodes of Law & Order, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And what would New Year’s Eve weekend be without Ryan Seacrest or Pitbull helping us ring in 2017? We’ve included all of the New Year’s Eve weekend specials you need to countdown to midnight.

All airings are on Eastern Standardized Time.

Friday December 30

AMC

11 p.m. The Walking Dead marathon starts

Bravo

6:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Atlanta Social marathon

Esquire

7 a.m-Midnight American Ninja Warrior marathon

Food Network

3:30 p.m. Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives marathon starts

HBO

12 p.m. Game of Thrones Season 5 marathon

ION

1 p.m.-11 p.m. Criminal Minds marathon

Lifetime

“Stalked” movie marathon, featuring…

10 a.m. Stalked at 17

12 p.m. Stalked by My Neighbor

2 p.m. Stalked by My Doctor

4 p.m. Stalked by My Doctor: The Return

6 p.m. Stalked by My Mother

8 p.m. The Perfect Stalker

Showtime

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Homeland marathon

Spike

6 p.m.-Midnight Cops marathon

TBS

4:35 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Search Party marathon

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. People of Earth marathon

2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wrecked marathon

USA

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Law & Order marathon

6 p.m.-Midnight Modern Family marathon

WEtv

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Will & Grace marathon

Saturday December 31

ABC

8 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017

Animal Planet

6 a.m. Pit Bulls and Parolees marathon starts

BBC America

Ghostbusters marathon, featuring…

11 a.m. Ghostbusters

1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4 p.m. Ghostbusters

6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

9 p.m. Ghostbusters

11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Bravo

7 a.m-8 p.m. The Real Housewives of New York City marathon

Esquire

7 a.m-Midnight American Ninja Warrior marathon

FOX

11 p.m. Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution

Freeform

Harry Potter marathon, featuring…

7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

10:30 a.m. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

2:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

5:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

9 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

FYI

7 a.m.- 10 p.m. Tiny House Nation marathon

HBO

12 p.m. Game of Thrones Season 6 marathon

History

8 a.m. Counting Cars marathon starts

ION

1 p.m.-Midnight Law & Order: SVU marathon

KCET

10 a.m.-10 p.m. New Year’s Eve Huell Howser marathon

NBC

8 p.m. A Toast to 2016!

11:30 p.m. NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly

Oxygen

4 p.m.-Midnight Snapped

PIX 11

11 p.m. The Honeymooners marathon starts

Showtime

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Homeland marathon

SyFy

6 a.m. Twilight Zone marathon starts

TV Land

12 a.m.-1 p.m. Roseanne marathon

USA

6 a.m.-Midnight Chrisley Knows Best marathon

VH1

80s movie marathon, featuring…

6 a.m. Who Framed Roger Rabbit

8:30 a.m. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

11 a.m. Dirty Dancing

1:30 p.m. Mannequin

3:30 p.m. Purple Rain

6 p.m. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

8:30 p.m. Dirty Dancing

Sunday January 1

Bravo

12 p.m- 8 p.m. The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon

Esquire

11 a.m- Midnight Team Ninja Warrior marathon

Freeform

Harry Potter marathon, featuring…

7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

10:10 a.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

1:50 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

5:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

9:58 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

History

7 a.m.-Midnight Pawn Stars marathon

ION

1 p.m.-Midnight Blue Bloods marathon

VICELAND

4 p.m.-Midnight O.J.: Made in America marathon

Spike

The Fast and Furious marathon, featuring…

12 p.m. The Fast and the Furious

2:30 p.m. 2Fast2Furious

5 p.m. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

7:30 p.m. Fast & Furious

10 p.m. Fast Five

USA

2 a.m.-11 p.m. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit marathon

WEtv

10 a.m.-Midnight CSI: Miami marathon

Monday January 2

ABC

11 a.m. 128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

Bravo

1 p.m-11 p.m. Vanderpump Rules marathon

Esquire

Bond. James Bond marathon, featuring…

7 a.m. Goldeneye

9:30 a.m. Tomorrow Never Dies

12 p.m. World is not Enough

2:30 p.m. Die Another Day

5:30 p.m. Goldeneye

8 p.m. Tomorrow Never Dies

10:30 p.m. World is not Enough

1 a.m. Die Another Day