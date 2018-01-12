Though she’s been juggling two guys in her first weeks of college, Zoey Johnson may have a new male classmate in her sights: basketball phenom Cash Mooney.

“My new student,” Zoey, played by actress Yara Shahidi, tells her girlfriends Ana, Nomi, Jazz and Sky in a grown-ish preview clip exclusive to PEOPLE.

Last we left the oldest Johnson child during her freshman year at the fictional Southern California University, both of Zoey’s love interests, Aaron Jackson and Luca Hall, put a stop to their brief flings after the rivals discovered they were both involved with her.

“I can’t believe Dean Parker is making you do this,” says Ana, played by actress Francia Raisa. “Making her? Dude’s insane! I saw a video of him dunking at 9 years old,” Sky (Halle Bailey) argues.

“Yeah, even I know that,” says bi-curious friend Nomi, portrayed by actress Emily Arlook. “He’s on the short list of black guys that my dad would be cool with me dating.”

Adding, “Cash and Odell Beckham. Kevin Hart was on it but then he got scratched off.” (Alluding to Hart’s headline-making cheating scandal.)

RELATED VIDEO: Yara Shahidi Talks Her ‘Ever-Changing’ Personal Style & Why Dressing For Red Carpets Is Always A Blast!

While her friends predict Cash could be the new big man on campus for Zoey, she has other things in mind.

“Guys! I know who Cash is, I just don’t care about a basketball player. Right now all I’m about is getting this fellowship. He needs to pass a class and I need a [recommendation] letter.”

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Freeform.