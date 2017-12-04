Andre Johnson is not happy about his eldest daughter going off to college.

“You don’t understand, Zozo, the world is a dangerous place now. College is totally different than when I was coming up,” Andre (Anthony Anderson) tells Zoey (Yara Shahidi) in a grown-ish preview clip exclusive to PEOPLE.

In the upcoming premiere of the black-ish spinoff, Zoey has only been at college for three days, and her father has already melted down. But Zoey is quick to point out to Andre that he survived his wild party days.

“Dude, you had Freaknik,” says Zoey, referencing a massive annual spring break meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, primarily of students from historically black colleges and universities.

Andre claims what she’s heard about Freaknick is “lies” and “propaganda” but Zoey claims to have seen video footage of a man she believes to be her father partying at the event.

“But I don’t want that for you!” Andre explains.

grown-ish also stars Trevor Jackson (Burning Sands, American Crime) as Aaron Jackson, Jordan Buhat (Summer of ’84) as Vivek Shah, Emily Arlook (The Good Place, Hand of God) as Nomi Segal, Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) as Ana Torres, Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live) as Dean Parker and Deon Cole (black-ish) as Charlie Telphy. Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Luka Sabbat also recur in the series.

grown-ish premieres Jan. 3 on Freeform. Shahidi will also continue to appear on black-ish (Tuesdays on ABC).