How a Grey's Anatomy Writer Used Her Personal Medical Nightmare to Produce Terrifying Episode

Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) gave Grey’s Anatomy fans a scare during Thursday night’s episode — and the writer who produced it is now opening up about the personal medical situation that inspired the storyline.

“The notion of Bailey having a heart attack came up,” Elisabeth Finch, who has been writing for the ABC drama for four seasons, tells PEOPLE. “We were all horrified by that. We were wondering what that would do to someone that we love and respect and believe in so much as a leader and as a doctor. A light bulb went off in my head and my gut. I felt something very strongly based on my own personal experience and health experience.”

She adds, “When I was in my early 30s, I had several years of knee pain and knee trouble. I had a couple different surgeries that could not seem to correct what felt like should be an easy solution. No matter what procedure they did or what surgery they did, nothing was ever fixed. It got to the point where my doctor became very impatient wth me and actually told me that he thought I was behaving like a neurotic Jewish woman. He dismissed me and said, ‘I don’t know if there’s anything I can do for you anymore.'”

In Thursday’s episode, Bailey seems to come across a similar problem. After an argument with her husband, Ben Warren, Bailey realizes she’s suffering from a heart attack and — in typical Bailey fashion — calmly walks into a local hospital (not Grey Sloan Memorial) seeking medical assistance. Instead, she’s greeted with unwelcome gender bias, as medical professionals question her knowledge and challenge her ability to advocate for herself.

“Because of who she is and because of what she knows, her symptoms aren’t taken seriously,” Chandra Wilson tells PEOPLE. “The part that’s familiar is the line that you walk when you’re dealing with physicians and unfamiliar hospitals where you know what you know but if you know too much then you get ignored. You’re either accused of being an hypochondriac or you can get dismissed if it appears you know too much. It’s such an interesting line.”

And Wilson knows all too well.

While she’s used to solving medical mysteries on television, Wilson fell straight into detective mode when her daughter, Sarina McFarlane, suddenly came face-to-face with her own rare disorder. After ten frustrating months of unanswered questions and endless hospital visits due to dehydration, McFarlane was finally diagnosed with mitochondrial dysfunction (severe depletion of the body’s cellular energy supply) and cyclic vomiting syndrome, a rare disorder that presents with random attacks of nausea and extreme exhaustion, in 2010.

“She would get these terrible bouts of vomiting and stabbing abdominal pains,” Wilson told PEOPLE in March. “I thought, ‘This was crazy.’ Something was wrong with my daughter, and nobody could tell me what it was.”

Finch experienced a similar situation. It wasn’t until years later that she was told by another physician that she had a rare form of bone cancer that had spread to her spine.

“All those years that I spent chasing down other avenue with this doctor who was being dismissive could have been spent trying to cure the cancer,” Finch says.”I think if more people become aware of the gender bias that exists in medicine – in a perfect world, you wouldn’t have to be so studied and such a strong advocate for yourself. A doctor would advocate for you. That’s not the case. We’re finding that gender bias exists and it exists on a racial bias as well.

So the message of this episode?

“Advocate, advocate, advocate for yourself,” she says.

