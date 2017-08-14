What Does Shonda Rhimes' Move to Netflix Mean for Grey's Anatomy's Future?

With Shonda Rhimes now moving Shondaland to Netflix, should fans be worried about the future of Grey’s Anatomy?

On Sunday, it was announced that Rhimes has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, moving her production company from ABC to the streamer. Here’s the good news: Rhimes’ move will not affect Grey’s, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, midseason legal entry For the People or the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spin-off. As long as those shows are on the air, they will air on ABC, and Rhimes/Shondaland will still be involved with their production.

But how much life is left in the veteran medical drama, which is heading into its 14th season this fall? ABC chief Channing Dungey had previously expressed hope that Grey’s would outlive NBC’s stalwart medical series ER, which ran for 15 seasons. “That’d be lovely,” Dungey told Entertainment Weekly in January. “I’ll take even more! Honestly, I think that the show is going to continue as long as Shonda and the gang have a creative passion for telling those stories. At the moment, it feels like we’re full steam ahead.”

ABC sources say that hope has not changed in the wake of Rhimes’ move. Shondaland sources, meanwhile, are confident Grey’s Anatomy will continue to air on ABC for a very long time to come. In other words, Grey’s Anatomy won’t be ending any time soon.

Grey’s Anatomy will return with a two-hour premiere on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

