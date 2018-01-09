Grey's Anatomy Web Series Follows Latest Batch of Newbie Doctors: Meet the B-Team

Good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans: There’s about to be even more to dissect.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that ABC and Shondaland are bringing you a six-episode web series, Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team. The full show, which follows the latest batch of newbie doctors as they navigate their way through Grey Sloan Memorial, will be available for streaming on ABC.com and the ABC app starting Thursday.

Written by Barbara Kaye Friend with series regular Sarah Drew making her directorial debut, the six-episode digital series focuses on the new interns’ first day as surgeons forced to tackle the pressures of high-stakes medicine and difficult patients under the watchful and stern eye of Chandra Wilson‘s Chief Bailey.

ABC

Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team stars Sophia Taylor Ali (Dahlia Qadri), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Alex Blue Davis (Casey Parker), Jaicy Elliot (Taryn Helm), Rushi Kota (Vik Roy) and Jeanine Mason (Samantha “Sam” Bello).

The series will also include appearances by Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber).

Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team goes live Thursday on the ABC app and ABC.com.