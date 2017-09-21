Teddy's Back! A New Love Triangle for Meredith! Watch an Exclusive Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

A familiar face is back at Grey Sloane Memorial for season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy – and PEOPLE has a first look at footage of the fan-favorite’s return.

Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) returns to the ABC drama after leaving the hospital at the end of season 8 in 2012. The former army doctor is back and inserting herself in the perpetual drama among the staff.

At the center of that drama is Riggs (Martin Henderson), who spent last season wooing Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and got her to open up her heart just in time to find out that his friend Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) sister Megan, whom he had been dating when she disappeared during an army mission, is alive.

RELATED VIDEO: Patrick Dempsey on Life After Grey’s Anatomy

Now, Megan (played by Bridget Regan during flashbacks in season 13 but, reportedly because of scheduling conflicts, now played by Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer) is here, and Riggs appears to be in the center of love triangle he never imagined he’d find himself a part of.

And how will Teddy react to Owen’s marriage to Amelia (Caterina Scorsone)?

Lots of questions to be answered when Grey’s Anatomy returns with a 2-hour season 14 premiere Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.