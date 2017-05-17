An Explosive Grey's Anatomy Finale! See How Meredith Reacts in the Moments After Blast

Grey’s Anatomy has been known for letting sparks fly — both figuratively and literally — but things are taken up a notch in the season 13 finale on Thursday as the staff at Grey Sloane Memorial attempt to mitigate the casualties after an explosion rocks the hospital.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) are in the Grey Sloane parking lot when a fireball is seen busting out of one of the higher floors of the hospital.

The doctor’s attempt to get back into the hospital but are stopped by security, who have locked the facility down while they hunt for a rapist on the run inside.

Bailey (Chandra Wilson) sees the women and insists the security guards allow the women inside so they can help with the crisis, which is the result of a fight between Pratt (Jerrika Hinton) and the rapist.

The season 13 finale of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.