Goodbye Dr. ...! Find Out Which Grey's Anatomy Character Says 'I Quit' in Fiery Season 13 Finale

Spoiler alert: major plot points from the season 13 finale of Grey’s Anatomy ahead!

Grey’s Anatomy has said goodbye to yet another doctor.

In the penultimate episode of season 13, Keith, a man accused of rape, was on the loose in the hospital and holding Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) at knifepoint as he attempted to escape. But when Bailey (Chandra Wilson) puts the hospital on lockdown to find him, Keith resorts to starting a fire to set of the sprinkler system and trigger an automatic release of all the locks in the building.

To stop Keith from taking a young girl, Erin (Big Little Lies‘ Darby Camp), with him as a hostage of sorts, Edwards douses him in flammable liquid and hides with the girl as the rapist becomes engulfed in flames. He sets off a calamity as he stumbles toward flammable tanks in a nearby room. Edwards, rushing to move Keith to a safer location, is too late as the tanks explode and causes a hospital-wide evacuation.

Edwards saves herself and Erin as she reaches the roof of the burning building and quickly begins mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, despite severe burns on her arms, face and legs.

In the finale, doctors find her and Erin on the roof and quickly rush the young girl into surgery. Edwards, enduring the agony of her wounds and realizing she wants to live her life, tells Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), her mentor, that she won’t be returning to the hospital after she heals.

“I quit,” she says.

But fans of Hinton need not fear saying goodbye to the actress for long. The 35-year-old has been cast in Six Feet Under and True Blood producer Alan Ball’s upcoming HBO family drama.

Grey’s Anatomy will return in the fall for season 14.