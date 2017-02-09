Grey's Anatomy's Justin Chambers on How Alex Karev Could Still 'Thrive' After Violent Setback

What will become of Alex Karev?

Last week’s Grey’s Anatomy brought the pediatric surgeon back after it was revealed he’d take a plea deal — and jail time — for a violent outburst against surgical intern Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

Justin Chambers, who plays Karev, is opening up about the changes his character is set to undergo in weeks, and perhaps years to come, on the hit ABC show.

“I think having everything taken from him — I think he learned a lot there,” he told Variety, ” but I think he appreciates being in peace and he’s very good at what he does and he thrives there.”

Chambers, 46, sympathizes with Karev: “I just hope Alex finds some happiness. Crap. He just never seems to catch a break.” Looking forward, though, he gives fans a little hope, saying, “I’m thinking soon there might be some stability.”

Whether that stability happens in his fraught relationship with Camilla Luddington‘s Dr. Jo Wilson remains to be seen.

“He was going to take a plea deal to protect his girl. They’re not together right now, but we’ll see where that goes,” said Chambers. “He’s still angry with her, but if anyone knows anything about second chances, it’s Alex. So he has that to think about. She messed up, but there must be a piece of him that still feels for her. Love just doesn’t die like that.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.