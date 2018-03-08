Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew to Exit After Season 14

Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw are going to exit Grey’s Anatomy at the end of season 14, EW has confirmed.

Capshaw initially joined the show as Arizona Robbins in season 5 before becoming a series regular in season 6. Drew joined the show in season 6 as April Kepner, a transfer from Mercy West.

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters,” Grey’s creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes says. “Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

Executive producer Krista Vernoff adds: “The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew. As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

Deadline was the first to report the news.