Grey’s Anatomy is getting hot and steamy!

In the ABC series’ midseason return, Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) are stuck together in the hospital bathroom — wearing only towels — after separately showering until someone can deliver the code to the machine where the clean scrubs are.

ABC

“Um, what’s happening?” Jackson asks as he walks out from his shower wearing a towel around his waist, which shows off his toned physique.

Maggie, who is seated on a bench and adjusts the towel on her head, doesn’t initially look at Jackson. “Do you know that cellphones have 10 times more bacteria than an average public toilet seat?” she says.

“Cool story. Where are the scrubs, Maggie?” presses Jackson, who stands beside a steamy mirror.

“Oh, we don’t have the code for their machine, so …” Maggie responds as she turns her head towards Jackson and pauses as she notices his fit frame. “So I called down and somebody should be up any minute.”

ABC

Jackson is evidently stressed. “Alrighty, we gotta get back to the hospital. I mean, I don’t have my phone,” he says. “I don’t know what the hell is happening,”

“Well, if you want to walk around this hospital in your towel, you can be my guest,” Maggie sarcastically suggests.

“So what, we wait?” he asks before he takes a seat next to her as they indefinitely wait.

This moment adds fuel to the fire for fans who are wondering if Maggie is Jackosn’s new love interest in the long-running ABC series. Despite their hopes, it might be difficult (and awkward) to have a romance between the two as his mom — Jackson’s mother is Dr. Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) — and her dad — Maggie’s biological father is Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) — are married.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.