Shonda Rhimes and the cast of Grey’s Anatomy are supporting NFL players’ protest of racial injustice in the wake of the backlash from President Donald Trump.

“and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee#greysanatomy #300th,” Rhimes, 47, shared on Instagram Tuesday, along with a photo of her, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams and Debbie Allen on one knee at the 300th episode celebration party. (Jason Winston George, who plays Ben Warren, was cropped out of the picture.)

“We kneel because we are supposed to be one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. #ilovethesepeople #300thepisode,” Pompeo captioned the same photo.

Meanwhile, Williams, 36, responded to a Twitter follower who tried to to get the hashtag #BoycottGreysAnatomy trending after their protest picture.

“No one’s scared of u. Also, u follow me. #GetYourLifeTogether See u this Thursday for our season premiere at 8pm!” the actor wrote.

You’ve already tried this. No one’s scared of u. Also, u follow me. #GetYourLifeTogether See u this Thursday for our season premiere at 8pm! https://t.co/3lMSR4Q3Gn — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) September 26, 2017

Happy 300th Episode @greysabc!😘 #Grey's Anatomy A post shared by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

The ABC drama, which is one of the longest-running scripted shows in TV history, will mark its 300th episode this season on Thursday.

Also on Monday, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny took a knee on the set of the upcoming reboot of The X-Files.

#TheXFiles #TakeAKnee A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

NFL players and celebrities continue to show their solidarity with athletes like Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines in Aug. 2016 for refusing to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the United States.

While numerous NFL stars kneeled and locked arms during the national anthem during a Sunday game in London, celebrities, including Stevie Wonder, Diddy and Uzo Aduba, lent their voices to the movement.

RELATED GALLERY: All the Stars Who Are Taking a Knee in Solidarity with the NFL National Anthem Protests

I think: By kneeling, players don’t disrespect the flag.They ask US to respect the flag. They ask us to make the anthem true for all of us. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 24, 2017

On Saturday, Rhimes tweeted: “I think: By kneeling, players don’t disrespect the flag.They ask US to respect the flag. They ask us to make the anthem true for all of us.”

During a rally speech in Alabama on Friday, Trump stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b–ch off the field right now. Out, you’re fired.’”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

In addition, the president had a series of follow-up tweets. “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” he wrote. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”