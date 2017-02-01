Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: Meredith Shocked by How Long Karev Could Be in Jail

Dr. Alex Karev could be going away for a long time.

After surrendering himself to the district attorney for attacking Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Alex (Justin Chambers) is ready to face his sentence. But exactly how long could his sentence could be comes as a shock to Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

“30 years to life?!” Meredith says in disbelief in an exclusive sneak peek at from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

As fans of the show recall, Alex brutally beat up DeLuca in the season 12 finale after finding him in a compromising position with Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), though he later discovered DeLuca had just been helping a drunk Jo through a crisis.

Last week, fans didn’t get much of an update on Dr. Karev’s possible sentencing until Dr. Miranda Bailey revealed to Jo that he had decided to take the plea deal and go to prison to serve out his time. In response, Jo jumped out of a car and threw up all over the road.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.