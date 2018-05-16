Will Grey’s Anatomy's Alex and Jo Miss Their Wedding Due to a Pre-Ceremony Quickie Gone Wrong?

Grey’s Anatomy has had a few weddings go wrong during its 14 seasons, but this time Alex and Jo may not even make it to their own ceremony.

In a sneak peek from Thursday’s finale, Justin Chambers and Camilla Luddington‘s characters decide to rendezvous in a shed near their venue — fully dressed in wedding garb!

But in Shondaland fashion, things go left fast when Alex and Jo realize they’re locked inside and neither can get the door to open.

“Can’t you just kick it open again?” Jo asks Alex.

“I kicked it in. It doesn’t move the other way,” he responds while struggling to escape.

And what is a bride-to-be to do when she’s trapped?

“I’m going to scream now, okay?” she says before yelling for help. “Can they hear us?” she asks her groom, who reassures her.

“Definitely. They definitely hear us,” he says.

Also in the Debbie Allen-directed finale, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) faces the stress from her rocky year as she looks back on some of her decisions. From suffering a heart attack to watching her husband become a firefighter at Station 19 and the Harper Avery scandal, there’s no doubt a lot to ponder over. And the fates of beloved characters Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and April (Sarah Drew) will be revealed, as both actresses exit the series — a decision that fans have protested.

The season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.