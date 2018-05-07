Greek Star Jacob Zachar Is Engaged to Brittany Saberhagen

Natalie Stone
May 07, 2018 07:48 PM

Jacob Zachar has found his “forever partner” — the Greek alum is engaged!

The actor, who starred as Rusty “Spitter” Cartwright from 2007-11 on the four-season ABC Family dramedy, popped the question to his girlfriend and set costumer, Brittany Saberhagen, she announced on Instagram Friday, May 4.

Zachar’s fiancée revealed the exciting engagement news in a social media post, where she shared two photos of the smiling couple from the love-filled day, as well as a video of the pair driving to a brewery following the proposal.

“Just heading to a brewery on our Friday afternoon to drink some beers and celebrate!” Saberhagen said in the video as she flashed her diamond ring-adorned hand and they both cheered.

Brittany Saberhagen/Instagram

For the celebratory occasion, bride-to-be Saberhagen wore a flower-adorned black dress while Zachar, 31, sported a grey polo, dark pants and a baseball cap.

“My forever partner! 💕🥂🎉💍💗” Saberhagen captioned the sweet post.

Us Weekly was first to report the news.

