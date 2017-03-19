Grandchild on the Way! See Sister Wives Star Maddie Brown's Woodland-themed Baby Shower

Sister Wives‘ Brown family is close to welcoming their first grandchild.

Maddie Brush (née Brown) and her husband Caleb Brush celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child together on Sunday with a two-hour woodland-themed baby shower.

The reality star, 21, wore a gray dress and floral belt above her growing baby bump, while her husband dressed casually in a red flannel shirt and baseball cap.

Maddie exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that she was expecting her first child in May. Maddie’s father, Kody Brown, and his four wives have a combined 18 children, but this will be the first grandchild for the family. (Maddie’s biological mom is Janelle Brown.)

“We are both really excited and anxious,” said Maddie. “I think every soon-to-be parent is anxious, but we have so much support from both sides of our family.”

In January, Maddie announced they were expecting a son, sharing a photo on Instagram featuring the duo kissing while surrounded by blue balloons.

"Little baby boy Brush! We can't wait to meet you!!" she captioned the image.

In January, Maddie announced they were expecting a son, sharing a photo on Instagram featuring the duo kissing while surrounded by blue balloons.

“Little baby boy Brush! We can’t wait to meet you!!” she captioned the image.

27 weeks and our little guy has been growing so much! His favorite place to kick is my left rib cage and he moves sooooo much! We can't wait to meet you little guy! #BabyBoyBrush #mommytobe #27weeks #Pregnancy A post shared by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

As far as what the baby will call all four Sister Wives is still up for discussion.

“We think it would be super cute to have different names for all the grandmas, like oma, grams or babicka,” Maddie says. “Grandma said differently or in different languages. Ultimately they get to choose what they are called but my dad [Kody] will probably be grandpa.”