Gotham Actress Jessica Lucas Is Engaged!

Jessica Lucas is readying to walk down the aisle — the Gotham actress is engaged!

Lucas, 31, announced the celebratory news on Instagram Wednesday when she shared a sweet photo of herself showcasing her engagement ring with her fiancé, Alex Jermasek, by her side.

“Feeling like the luckiest girl in the whole world! Can’t wait to spend my life with this man. Love you @alexjermasek,” she captioned the sweet image, which was captured at Ponte Amerigo Vespucci in Florence, Italy.

Jermasek, who is a co-head butcher at chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen restaurant in Hollywood, also took to the social media platform to announce the exciting news: “Asked the woman I love if she would marry me. She said yes. Living the dream. 💍✨#engaged.”

The couple has been documenting their trip to Italy on the social media app, and by the looks of it, have thoroughly enjoyed eating their way through the European country.

Days before getting engaged, Jermasek shared an image of his new fiancée taking a bit of a “Panini con salami piccante.”

And after posting about their recent engagement, the professional butcher shared an image of his bride-to-be enjoying some pizza and wine. “Eatin bites and seein sites w/ @iamjessicalucas #fiancéjessica #tourists #italy,” he wrote.

Lucas stars as Tabitha Galavan on the Fox series.