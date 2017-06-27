Gotham Actor Donal Logue Says His Child Is Missing

Donal Logue says that his child went missing yesterday in New York City.

The Gotham actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of Jade Logue, as well as some information about his child’s most recent whereabouts.

“Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” Donal, 51, tweeted. According to E! News, Jade is 16.

Since first tweeting that his child went missing in the Brooklyn borough of N.Y.C. on Monday, June 26, Donal has not provided any further information.

Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka pic.twitter.com/6yXmePMJhZ — donal logue (@donallogue) June 27, 2017

FROM PEN: Learn The Process Behind Time Selecting The 100 Most Influential People

As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE that no missing person’s report has been filed, and no information about Jade’s disappearance has been reported.

Donal has starred as Harvey Bullock on Gotham since 2014.

A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.