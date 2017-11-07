Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen

Actress Kristina Cohen is accusing Ed Westwick of rape.

In a lengthy Facebook post shared Monday, Cohen, 27, alleged that the 30-year-old Gossip Girl star raped her three years ago at his apartment. Representatives for Westwick did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cohen — who has played minor roles in several movies and TV series — said the alleged rape occurred while she was visiting Westwick with her then-boyfriend, who is not named but referred to as a producer who was friends with the actor.

Cohen said she wanted to leave after Westwick allegedly suggested “we should all f—” but felt pressured into staying because the producer didn’t want to make Westwick feel “awkward.”

“Ed insisted we stay for dinner,” Cohen wrote. “I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave.”

Cohen said she laid down in the guest room, where she eventually fell asleep.

“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” she claimed. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f— me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

“It was a nightmare,” she continued. “And the days following weren’t any better.”

Cohen said the producer blamed her, saying she was an “active participant” and couldn’t report the incident because Westwick would allegedly have people “destroy” her and her acting career.

“I now realize the ways in which these men in power prey on women, and how this tactic is used so frequently in our industry, and surely, in many others,” she said. “I’m sickened to see men like Ed respected in such a public way.”

“How does this end?” she continued. “Men like Ed using fame and power to rape and intimidate but then continue through the world collecting accolades.”

Cohen said she felt inspired to come forward with her story by the numerous sexual assault allegations currently rippling through Hollywood and society in general. Cohen said that even now, she grapples with “feelings of guilt.”

“I don’t know where these feelings come from,” she said. “Social conditioning that everything is always the woman’s fault? That a man’s inability to keep himself off of our bodies is somehow because of us, not him?”

“I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault,” she concluded. “Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters.”