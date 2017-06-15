The Cast of Gossip Girl: Where Are They Now?

ED WESTWICK

a.k.a. Chuck Bass

Westwick kept a low profile after playing the bad boy hotel heir – but that's been changing. The British actor, 29, has starred in Snatch and White Gold in 2017. And while Westwick's GG counterpart has gone down in pop culture history as one of TV's most iconic characters, the actor has no interest in starring in a reboot of the show. "It feels like we only just finished!" he told the Radio Times. "And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortable revisit it. And I did so much with that character — it’s played out, man. It’s done.”