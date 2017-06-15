TV
The Cast of Gossip Girl: Where Are They Now?
Hey, Upper East Siders … Though it’s been more than four years since our favorite prep schoolers hung up their blazers (and Gossip Girl revealed his true self), the gorgeous cast members are still making moves. Find out what your favorites are up to when not harking back to their days on the Met steps
By Lanford Beard, Michele Corriston and Amanda Michelle Steiner
BLAKE LIVELY
a.k.a. Serena van der Woodsen
Lively, 29, has been one busy bee ever since Gossip Girl finished in 2012. Not only is she wife to Ryan Reynolds and mom to two baby girls, her acting career is heating up. She most recently starred in Café Society, The Shallows and has just signed on to star in the highly anticipated thriller, The Husband's Secret.
LEIGHTON MEESTER
a.k.a. Blair Waldorf
Besides making millennials' dreams come true by marrying The O.C.'s Adam Brody (with whom she has a young daughter), Meester, 31, has added a few acting credits to her résumé, including starring opposite her husband in the 2014 indie Life Partners and taking the Broadway stage as Curley's Wife in Of Mice and Men. Although she had been focusing on her music career — rebounding from 2009's clubby Robin Thicke duet "Somebody to Love" with Heartstrings, a beautiful, acoustic album with shades of Carly Simon — Meester returned to the small screen in Making History.
PENN BADGLEY
a.k.a. Dan Humphrey
After revealing he was in fact Gossip Girl, Badgley, 30, found critical success as singer Jeff Buckley in the film Greetings from Tim Buckley. Following a period as quiet as Dan was around Serena in the early days of GG, he's picked up work again in the film Cymbeline and has performed with his band, Mothxr. He also tied the knot with Domino Kirke in a small courthouse ceremony. Lonely Boy no more.
ED WESTWICK
a.k.a. Chuck Bass
Westwick kept a low profile after playing the bad boy hotel heir – but that's been changing. The British actor, 29, has starred in Snatch and White Gold in 2017. And while Westwick's GG counterpart has gone down in pop culture history as one of TV's most iconic characters, the actor has no interest in starring in a reboot of the show. "It feels like we only just finished!" he told the Radio Times. "And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortable revisit it. And I did so much with that character — it’s played out, man. It’s done.”
CHACE CRAWFORD
a.k.a. Nate Archibald
It took a while for Crawford's career to pick up steam following his turn as the hapless Nate, but in 2014 he executive-produced and starred in a baseball film called Undrafted, and scored a leading role in 2015's Blood & Oil.
TAYLOR MOMSEN
a.k.a. Jenny Humphrey
Little J's punk phase transcended Gossip Girl: Since leaving as a season regular in 2010, the former child star quit acting to focus on her band, The Pretty Reckless. And they're pretty good: The rockers have had a steady steam of shows since their debut album in 2010, opening for Marilyn Manson, Evanescence and Nickelback. Oh, and Momsen, 23, likes to flash her fans during concerts. You do you, girl.
JESSICA SZOHR
a.k.a. Vanessa Abrams
Szohr, 32, has booked a string of roles since 2012 (supporting Vince Vaughn in 2013's The Internship, starring in the 2014 Hallmark original Lucky in Love) and returned to TV in 2015's Complications and Kingdom.
CONNOR PAOLO
a.k.a. Eric van der Woodsen
It was bad enough that Eric, the voice of reason in his crazy family, appeared less regularly on Gossip Girl when Paolo, 26, landed the role of Declan on Revenge in 2011. Then, his character got cruelly killed off in the season 2 finale, and the ABC drama just wasn't the same. He now has two films in post-production, but we hope Paolo returns to TV as another awesome little brother.
KELLY RUTHERFORD & MATTHEW SETTLE
a.k.a. Lily van der Woodsen & Rufus Humphrey
Both Rutherford, 48, and Settle, 47, have gone through marital struggles since playing the reunited loves. Art imitating life, their troubles with other relationships seem to have brought them together. They sync up their hearts-and-hugs Instagram posts regularly, and have also maintained their professional relationship, costarring in the 2013 made-for-TV movie A Sister's Nightmare.
KRISTEN BELL
a.k.a. the voice of Gossip Girl
Bell took a backseat on Gossip Girl as its uncredited narrator, but she's certainly in the spotlight these days. With a starring role in NBC's The Good Place and as the voice of Frozen princess Anna, Bell, 36 and now a married mom of two, has come a long way from being the inner voice of Dan Humphrey. XOXO.
