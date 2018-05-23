The Chew Is Canceled as Mario Batali Faces Criminal Investigation for Sexual Assault

Good morning — and afternoon! — America.

The popular morning news talk-show Good Morning America has been expanded to three hours, ABC announced Wednesday.

“Over the past six years Good Morning America has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney|ABC Television, in a statement. “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour.”

While details about the additional hour, including who will host the segment, have yet to be revealed, the new slot is set to air at 1 p.m. ET.

Good Morning America currently features primary anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee serves as the chief meteorologist.

The network also announced the end of the daytime cooking show The Chew after seven seasons.

Good Morning America anchors with guest Blake Lively Lou Rocco/ABC

The move comes after co-host Mario Batali was fired following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Co-host Daphne Oz also left the show in August for unrelated reasons. Neither hosts had been replaced.

Sources tell PEOPLE that the cancellation is completely independent from the criminal investigation against Batali, though.

“It was a business decision,” a source says.

The Chew hosts ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

“While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet. For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere,” said Sherwood. “We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

The series’ cancellation ends a two-time Emmy-winning, 1454 episode-run.

The Chew will continue to run until September.