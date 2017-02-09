From a Hangover to over the 'Moon': Justin Bartha on Possibly Going 'Full Crack' on The Good Fight

In today’s good news: The naked male backside in The Good Fight‘s trailer is definitely not an isolated incident, according to Justin Bartha.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, as Collin Morrello, a young lawyer in the State Attorney’s office who will face off against Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) in the courtoom — and the bedroom.

PEOPLE caught up with the cast at the show’s premiere party in New York City on Wednesday evening, and Bartha dished on all the good stuff fans can look forward to.

“There’s butt! My ass will be on there,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know if you’re going to get full crack, but you’ll see an outline of it.”

Cracks aside, Bartha says there’s also going to be plenty of juicy drama for the characters, both in and out of the office.

“What’s really great about The Good Fight and also what differentiates it from The Good Wife is that it delves a little more into the personal lives, especially of Lucca and Diane (Christine Baranski),” he said. “It’s a lot less procedural and it’s more of a rounded drama.”

And according to Bartha, viewers don’t have to have seen The Good Wife to enjoy the new spinoff.

“The one thing brilliant that [creators Michelle and Robert King] did is that the storyline is completely severed,” he said. “This is about a big financial scam that’s related to Christine Baranski’s character, and the scandal of the past series is not even mentioned. If the fan base likes their Good Wife even more grounded in reality, then I think that they’ll like this. This will make you think — it wants you to engage as viewer.”

The Good Fight premieres on CBS All Access on Feb. 19.