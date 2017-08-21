Gwyneth Paltrow Featured in Good Behavior Season 2 Premiere ... Kinda

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue — hitting stands on Sept. 15 — EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

In the season 2 premiere of TNT’s thriller Good Behavior, con artist Letty (Michelle Dockery) attempts to impress an affluent new neighbor, played by Laura Bell Bundy, by inventing a backstory for her hit man boyfriend Javier (Juan Diego Botto) which involves Gwyneth Paltrow.

Letty claims that Emile — Javier’s new pseudonym in season 2 — used to be Paltrow’s chef and that the Oscar-winner then used his recipes for both GOOP and her cookbook.

“In that moment, she’s failing pretty miserably at trying to pretend to be a normal mom and talk about kids and talk about school,” explains Behavior executive producer Chad Hodge. “She has to get this woman on her side so she ends up just doing what she’s good at which is spinning a bulls–t lie.”

Watch EW‘s exclusive clip of the premiere’s Paltrow lie.

Good Behavior season 2 kicks off Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. on TNT.

