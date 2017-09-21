Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi's Ex Requests Spousal Support from Shahs of Sunset Star

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi‘s ex is requesting spousal support from the Shahs of Sunset star.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE and filed Sept. 14 to the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Shalom Yeroushalmi is asking that Gharachedaghi pay him spousal support when their divorce is finalized and is also requesting that she pay his attorney’s fees.

Additionally, Yeroushalmi, 33, claims in the documents that the former couple separated Sept. 13, 2017, which differs from the date Gharachedaghi, 35, listed in her divorce filing. A rep for Gharachedaghi had no comment.

The former couple got engaged in December when Yeroushalmi scored a billboard with her picture on it in New York’s Times Square to pop the question with a stunning ring. And a month later, the couple wed on Jan. 25, her rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

After less than two months of marriage, the Bravo personality split from Yeroushalmi in March due to “certain facts” that Gharachedaghi became aware of. “During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should have never happened,” her rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.”

On May 12, she filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — and listed her date of separation from Yeroushalmi in court documents as March 27.

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Gharachedaghi opened up about her failed marriage. “In the simplest terms that I can put it, I would say submissions breeds resentment,” she shared.

“I have never believed in marriage. I did something to make someone else happy and I completely regretted it afterwards. I knew what I did was wrong and it wasn’t for me or for my happiness, but for someone else, and I guess for one moment I thought maybe someone else’s happiness will do it for me. And it didn’t,” she said.

The pair both lived in the same complex for years and met one day in their building’s elevator. After sparking up a conversation with Yeroushalmi, Gharachedaghi said their relationship, which began in September 2016, “literally started as of the next day and we were just together every single day.”

Although their romance was a whirlwind from the beginning to its end, Gharachedaghi believes their love was real and did try to make it work.

“I know it sounds silly because it was such a short relationship, but it happened so fast and the intensity of everything that happened — what would happen in a four-year timeframe happened in a four-month timeframe,” said Gharachedaghi. “We went to a therapist that we’d been seeing for two months and we were trying. I was giving it every chance to fix things and see what can come of it. I just couldn’t — things couldn’t change.”

A rep for Yeroushalmi did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

