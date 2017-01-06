All of the Golden Globes-Nominated Shows You Should Be Watching — but Probably Aren't

Yeah, yeah, we know: There are approximately 1 million shows currently airing on TV, and you’ve been meaning to catch up on all of them, but you’re never quite sure just which critically acclaimed shows to start binging, and anyway, there are still old episodes of Friends on Netflix that you haven’t seen in forever.

Thankfully, the Golden Globe Awards are airing on Sunday, and along with them comes the chance to narrow down just which of the thousands of shows currently crowding your DVR are worth diving into first. Here are the ones to give a try now that they’ve been officially endorsed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After all, Friends will always be there for you when you’re done.

Check out the full list of 2017 Golden Globes nominees and get your own ballot here!

THE CROWN

Even if you’re not the type of person to follow Prince William and Harry’s every single move (and if you are, no shame), there’s still plenty to love about Netflix’s hit prestige drama. Whether you’re looking for political maneuvering, tense domestic drama, something to satisfy your intense period-piece craving or you just want to look at some seriously stunning costumes and scenery, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into. Just sit back, relax and take in performances from nominees Claire Foy and John Lithgow … and when in doubt, we’re always around to help clear up any questions you may have about royal protocol.

STRANGER THINGS

On the off-chance that you’re the only person who didn’t fall in love with the surprise hit of the fall, Stranger Things follows a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s, who set out to find their friend, Will (Noah Schapp), after he mysteriously disappears, accidentally discover a girl with telekinetic powers named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and find themselves battling a terrifying otherworldly force and a sinister government agency. Come for Winona Ryder’s long-awaited comeback, and stay after you’ve officially fallen in love with Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and the other adorable stars who charmed their way through the late-night talk show circuit back in September.

WESTWORLD

Need to fill the Game of Thrones-sized hole in your life while it’s on hiatus? Allow us to introduce you to your new TV obsession: HBO’s Westworld, which is set in a fictional, futuristic theme park in which the guests can mingle, romance fight, and even kill the lifelike cyborgs that populate the Wild West setting. Everyone who loves spending their days dissecting clues to figure out Jon Snow’s parents will now find their days spent wondering (and arguing) about the show’s various timelines, the ethical ramifications of the AIs becoming sentient and where exactly the maze leads. And if you’re just in it for the action, the blood and the abs, well, there’s plenty of that too.

THIS IS US

Take the emotional familial dynamics of Parenthood, add in a dose of nostalgia for the 1970s and Milo Ventimiglia’s very, very impressive biceps, and you have NBC’s surprise hit of 2016. The show follows siblings Kate, Kevin and Randall (Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown) as their lives intertwine and interconnect, along with the story of their (spoiler!) parents, Jack and Rebecca (Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore), told in a series of flashbacks. If that sounds complicated to follow, don’t worry. You’ll be crying so hard by the end of the first episode that it won’t even bother you.

ATLANTA

Created, written by and starring Donald Glover, this FX series follows Earn (Glover) throughout his daily live in Atlanta, Georgia, as he attempts to help his cousin (Bryan Tyree Henry) get his rap career off the ground and win back his ex, and the mother of his daughter, Van (Zazie Beetz). More in the vein of Louie than Entourage, Glover takes the show in surprising, sometimes absurdist directions, while the show’s performances and depictions of real-life struggle ground it in reality. In other words if you’re not already on the Glover train, it’s time to hop on.

INSECURE

Issa Rae, the creator and star of Insecure, launched the cult hit web series Awkward Black Girl and brought all of the heart, humor and yes, awkwardness, that endeared her to fan to this HBO show, which follows two best friends, Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), as they attempt to navigate their careers, relationships and life. If you’ve ever given yourself a pep talk in the bathroom mirror, Issa is about to become your new dream BFF.

JANE THE VIRGIN

If you didn’t fall in love with star Gina Rodriguez after her gorgeous, emotional acceptance speech at the 2015 Golden Globes a) you clearly have no soul and b) you need to start watching Jane the Virgin. At once an homage to and a subversion of telenovelas, the CW show has pretty much everything a person could want in a series: touching family dynamics, a hilarious, affecting lead performance from Rodriguez, evil twins, political activism, master criminals with the power to change their faces completely, two very handsome, charming love interests and, of course, Rogelio de la Vega, the greatest telenovela actor of his generation. We promise, after a few episodes, you will be hooked on the show, and may even become a full-blown #Brogelio.

THE NIGHT OF

There are plenty of reasons to start watching HBO’s thrilling miniseries, which follows a Pakistani-American college student who is accused of murder, but really when it comes down to it, you should be watching it because Riz Ahmed is on the verge of becoming a full-blown superstar, and you’ll want to tell everyone that you knew about him first. Besides, have you ever seen a show make eczema just as compelling as a murder trial? We rest our case.

The Golden Globe Awards air Sunday night, Jan. 8, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.