Where to Stream the 2018 Golden Globe Nominated Movies and TV Shows

The Golden Globe Awards are right around the corner (literally — it’s happening on Sunday) and while chances are that you haven’t managed to see all of the movies and television series that have been nominated for awards this year, don’t worry — there’s still time.
We’ve put together a list of this year’s honorees — from movies like Get Out and Dunkirk to buzzy TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Big Little Lies — with all the information you need to watch them from the comfort of your own home ahead of the big night on Sunday.
So microwave yourself a bag of popcorn, put up your feet, and read on to find out how you can stream all the 2018 Golden Globe-nominated movie and television series.
Dunkirk
Nominated for:
Best motion picture, drama
Best director – motion picture — Christopher Nolan
Best original score – motion picture — Hans Zimmer
Watch it on:
YouTube, Google Play, iTunes and Amazon
Get Out
Nominated for:
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Daniel Kaluuya
Watch it on:
YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video
Battle of the Sexes
Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Emma Stone
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Steve Carell
Watch it on:
YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video
Baby Driver
Nominated for:
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Ansel Elgort
Watch it on:
YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video
First They Killed My Father
Nominated for:
Best motion picture – foreign language (Cambodia)
Watch it on:
Netflix
The Boss Baby
Nominated for:
Best motion picture, animated
Watch it on:
Netflix
Mudbound
Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture — Mary J. Blige
Best original song, motion picture — “Mighty River”
Watch it on:
Netflix
The Crown
Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Claire Foy
Watch it on:
Netflix
Game of Thrones
Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Watch it on:
HBO
The Handmaid’s Tale
Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Elizabeth Moss
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Ann Dowd
Watch it on:
Hulu
Stranger Things
Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — David Harbour
Watch it on:
Netflix
This Is Us
Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama — Sterling K. Brown
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Chrissy Metz
The Deuce
Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Maggie Gyllenhaal
Watch it on:
HBO
13 Reasons Why
Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Katherine Langford
Watch it on:
Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nominated for:
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Rachel Brosnahan
Watch it on:
Amazon Prime
Master of None
Nominated for:
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Aziz Ansari
Watch it on:
Netflix
SMILF
Nominated for:
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Frankie Shaw
Where to watch:
Showtime
Will & Grace
Nominated for:
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Eric McCormack
I Love Dick
Nominated for:
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Kevin Bacon
Where to watch:
Amazon Prime
GLOW
Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Alison Brie
Where to watch:
Netflix
Insecure
Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Issa Rae
Where to watch:
HBO
Big Little Lies
Nominated for:
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Nicole Kidman
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Reese Witherspoon
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Laura Dern
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Shailene Woodley
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Alexander Skarsgård
Where to watch:
HBO
Fargo
Nominated for:
Best television limited seires or motion picture made for television
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Ewan McGregor
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — David Thewlis
Where to watch: Hulu
The Sinner
Nominated for:
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Jessica Biel
Where to watch:
USA
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Nominated for:
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Where to watch:
Hulu
The 75th Golden Globe awards are broadcast live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 7.