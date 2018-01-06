Where to Stream the 2018 Golden Globe Nominated Movies and TV Shows

The Golden Globe Awards are right around the corner (literally — it’s happening on Sunday) and while chances are that you haven’t managed to see all of the movies and television series that have been nominated for awards this year, don’t worry — there’s still time.

We’ve put together a list of this year’s honorees — from movies like Get Out and Dunkirk to buzzy TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Big Little Lies — with all the information you need to watch them from the comfort of your own home ahead of the big night on Sunday.

So microwave yourself a bag of popcorn, put up your feet, and read on to find out how you can stream all the 2018 Golden Globe-nominated movie and television series.

Dunkirk

Nominated for:

Best motion picture, drama

Best director – motion picture — Christopher Nolan

Best original score – motion picture — Hans Zimmer

Watch it on:

YouTube, Google Play, iTunes and Amazon

Get Out

Nominated for:

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Daniel Kaluuya

Watch it on:

YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

Battle of the Sexes

Nominated for:

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Emma Stone

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Steve Carell

Watch it on:

YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

Twentieth Century Fox

Baby Driver

Nominated for:

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Ansel Elgort

Watch it on:

YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

First They Killed My Father

Nominated for:

Best motion picture – foreign language (Cambodia)

Watch it on:

Netflix

The Boss Baby

Nominated for:

Best motion picture, animated

Watch it on:

Netflix

Mudbound

Nominated for:

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture — Mary J. Blige

Best original song, motion picture — “Mighty River”

Watch it on:

Netflix

Steve Dietl/Netflix

The Crown

Nominated for:

Best television series, drama

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Claire Foy

Watch it on:

Netflix

Game of Thrones

Nominated for:

Best television series, drama

Watch it on:

HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nominated for:

Best television series, drama

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Elizabeth Moss

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Ann Dowd

Watch it on:

Hulu

George Kraychyk/Hulu

Stranger Things

Nominated for:

Best television series, drama

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — David Harbour

Watch it on:

Netflix

This Is Us

Nominated for:

Best television series, drama

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama — Sterling K. Brown

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Chrissy Metz

Watch it on:

Hulu, NBC

The Deuce

Nominated for:

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Maggie Gyllenhaal

Watch it on:

HBO

13 Reasons Why

Nominated for:

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Katherine Langford

Watch it on:

Netflix

Beth Dubber/Netflix/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nominated for:

Best television series, musical or comedy

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Rachel Brosnahan

Watch it on:

Amazon Prime

Master of None

Nominated for:

Best television series, musical or comedy

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Aziz Ansari

Watch it on:

Netflix

SMILF

Nominated for:

Best television series, musical or comedy

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Frankie Shaw

Where to watch:

Showtime

Will & Grace

Nominated for:

Best television series, musical or comedy

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Eric McCormack

Where to watch:

NBC, Hulu

Chris Haston/NBC

I Love Dick

Nominated for:

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Kevin Bacon

Where to watch:

Amazon Prime

GLOW

Nominated for:

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Alison Brie

Where to watch:

Netflix

Insecure

Nominated for:

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Issa Rae

Where to watch:

HBO

Big Little Lies

Nominated for:

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Nicole Kidman

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Reese Witherspoon

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Laura Dern

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Shailene Woodley

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Alexander Skarsgård

Where to watch:

HBO

HBO

Fargo

Nominated for:

Best television limited seires or motion picture made for television

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Ewan McGregor

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — David Thewlis

Where to watch: Hulu

The Sinner

Nominated for:

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Jessica Biel

Where to watch:

USA

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Nominated for:

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Where to watch:

Hulu

The 75th Golden Globe awards are broadcast live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 7.