Where to Stream the 2018 Golden Globe Nominated Movies and TV Shows

The Golden Globe Awards are right around the corner (literally — it’s happening on Sunday) and while chances are that you haven’t managed to see all of the movies and television series that have been nominated for awards this year, don’t worry — there’s still time.

We’ve put together a list of this year’s honorees — from movies like Get Out and Dunkirk to buzzy TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Big Little Lieswith all the information you need to watch them from the comfort of your own home ahead of the big night on Sunday.

So microwave yourself a bag of popcorn, put up your feet, and read on to find out how you can stream all the 2018 Golden Globe-nominated movie and television series.

Dunkirk 

Nominated for:
Best motion picture, drama
Best director – motion picture — Christopher Nolan
Best original score – motion picture — Hans Zimmer

Watch it on:
YouTube, Google Play, iTunes and Amazon

Get Out

Nominated for:
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Daniel Kaluuya

Watch it on:
YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

Battle of the Sexes

Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Emma Stone
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Steve Carell

Watch it on:
YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

Twentieth Century Fox

Baby Driver

Nominated for:
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy — Ansel Elgort

Watch it on:
YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

First They Killed My Father 

Nominated for:
Best motion picture – foreign language (Cambodia)

Watch it on:
Netflix

The Boss Baby 

Nominated for:
Best motion picture, animated

Watch it on:
Netflix

Mudbound 

Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture — Mary J. Blige
Best original song, motion picture — “Mighty River”

Watch it on:
Netflix

Steve Dietl/Netflix

The Crown

Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Claire Foy

Watch it on:
Netflix

Game of Thrones

Nominated for:
Best television series, drama

Watch it on:
HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Elizabeth Moss
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Ann Dowd

Watch it on:
Hulu

George Kraychyk/Hulu

Stranger Things

Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — David Harbour

Watch it on:
Netflix

This Is Us

Nominated for:
Best television series, drama
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama — Sterling K. Brown
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Chrissy Metz

Watch it on:
Hulu, NBC

The Deuce 

Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Maggie Gyllenhaal

Watch it on:
HBO

13 Reasons Why

Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama — Katherine Langford

Watch it on:
Netflix

Beth Dubber/Netflix/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nominated for:
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Rachel Brosnahan

Watch it on:
Amazon Prime

Master of None

Nominated for:
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Aziz Ansari

Watch it on:
Netflix

SMILF

Nominated for:
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Frankie Shaw

Where to watch:
Showtime

Will & Grace

Nominated for:
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Eric McCormack

Where to watch:
NBC, Hulu

Chris Haston/NBC

I Love Dick

Nominated for:
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy — Kevin Bacon

Where to watch:
Amazon Prime

GLOW

Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Alison Brie

Where to watch:
Netflix

Insecure

Nominated for:
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy — Issa Rae

Where to watch:
HBO

Big Little Lies

Nominated for:
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Nicole Kidman
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Reese Witherspoon
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Laura Dern
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Shailene Woodley
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — Alexander Skarsgård

Where to watch:
HBO

HBO

Fargo

Nominated for:
Best television limited seires or motion picture made for television
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Ewan McGregor
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television — David Thewlis

Where to watch: Hulu

The Sinner

Nominated for:
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television — Jessica Biel

Where to watch:
USA

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Nominated for:
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Where to watch:
Hulu

The 75th Golden Globe awards are broadcast live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 7.

