Why Sterling K. Brown Will Store His Golden Globe Award In His Garage

Sterling K. Brown already knows where he’s keeping his Golden Globe Award — in his garage!

“It’s going to go in the garage, but that’s not a bad thing,” Brown, 41, told PEOPLE at the official viewing and after party of the Golden Globe Awards hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Wilshire Garden at the Beverly Hilton.

“I have a display case,” he explains. “It’s like a man-cave of sorts. It’s cool.”

On Sunday, Brown made history when he took home the award for best actor in a television series, drama, at the 75th Annual Golden Globes — becoming the first black actor ever to do so. He won for his gut-wrenching portrayal of Randall Pearson in the hit NBC show This Is Us.

Sterling K. Brown

And Brown had nothing but praise for his This is Us family, who were all on hand to celebrate his big night.

“I get a chance to work with the best cast on television, and not just talent-wise but people-wise,” he added at the Fiji Water and Lindt-sponsored event. “And the fact that I get a chance to work with these beautiful people for several years to come makes this that much sweeter, you know?”

“I get nothing but love and support from each and every one of my cast mates and it’s a joy to give it right back to them,” he gushed.

During his acceptance speech at Sunday’s award show, Brown made a point to thank his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

“I don’t want to run out of time. Let me thank my wife. I love you so much, thank you for supporting me so much. My kids, Andrew and Amare, daddy loves you,” Brown said, before promising to “take you to school in the morning.”

The actor had previously been cut off at the 2017 Emmy Awards during his acceptance speech just as he was about to thank her.

Sterling K. Brown (left) and Ryan Michelle Bathe



In his acceptance speech, Brown also touched on his historic accomplishment.

“I’ve never been the first brother to do anything,” he said. “I was the fourth black student council president, was the fourth JV captain to my basketball team. Finally, to be the first of something is really interesting because I never considered myself to be a trailblazer. I just try to stay in my truth all the time. If I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do.”

He continued: “I can’t worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else. I’m honored at HFPA that they took upon a character from a little network television show where we have 42 minutes and 30 seconds to tell the same kind of story that other people get to do in 60 minutes. I feel a tremendous amount of pride and I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now.”

And this isn’t the first time Sterling made history for an award show win. At the 2017 Primetime Emmys, he became the first black actor in 19 years to win an award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

The 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.