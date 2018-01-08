Sterling K. Brown just keeps winning!

The This is Us actor won the best performance in a TV series, drama at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards where he referenced getting cut off at the Emmy Awards during his acceptance speech as he was about to thank his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

““I don’t want to run out of time. Let me thank my wife. I love you so much, thank you for supporting me so much. My kids, Andrew and Amare, daddy loves you,” Brown said, before promising to “take you to school in the morning.”

Brown also thanked his star-studded cast on the NBC show, including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia.

“To my cast, we take turns supporting each other. I love each and every one of you,” he added.

The actor won in a category up against Jason Bateman (Ozark), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan).

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.