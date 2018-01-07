Sterling K. Brown Reveals When This Is Us Fans Will See Jack’s Death

This Is Us fans have been theorizing since season 1 about how Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimgilia, dies, and Sterling K. Brown assures that the big reveal will happen in the second half of season 2, which kicks off Tuesday.

“Before this season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies,” Brown, 41, told Ryan Seacrest during E! News’ Golden Globes pre-show. “I won’t say too much more about it, but there’s only eight episodes, so it will happen soon.”

Brown, nominated for best performance by an actor in a dramatic television series category, also maintained that when the show returns, his character Randall will address his brother Kevin (played by Justin Hartley) getting caught drunk driving with Randall’s daughter in the car.

The hit NBC series has tackled Jack’s alcoholism as well, and hinted that he might have died in a fire.

“That’s just a piece of the puzzle,” star Mandy Moore said at PEOPLE and EW’s This Is Us season 2 premiere screening.

Ventimiglia, 40, added, “I’m glad we’ve revealed a little bit to everyone. I know people have been asking questions, and I stay silent, because there’s so much I can’t reveal, but I’m glad they know at least a bit.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.