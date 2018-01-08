Sterling K. Brown Makes Golden Globes History as First Black Actor to Win TV Drama Award

Sterling K. Brown just made history.

The actor took home the award for best actor in a television series, drama, at the Golden Globes on Sunday night — becoming the first black actor ever to do so.

“I’ve never been the first brother to do anything,” he said of the accomplishment. “I was the fourth black student council president, was the fourth JV captain to my basketball team. Finally, to be the first of something is really interesting because I never considered my self to be a trailblazer. I just try to stay in my truth all the time. If I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do.”

He continued: “I can’t worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else. I’m honored at HFPA that they took upon a character from a little network television show where we have 42 min and 30 seconds to tell the same kind of story that other people get to do in 60 minutes. I feel a tremendous amount of pride and I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now.”

He was also the only black actor in the category, beating out Jason Bateman (Ozark), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) for the coveted trophy.

Brown won for his gut-wrenching portrayal of Randall Pearson in the hit show This Is Us.

And this isn’t the first time Sterling made history for an award show win. At the 2017 Primetime Emmys, he became the first black actor in 19 years to win an award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

During his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, he made a point to thank his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

“Let me thank my wife. I love you so much, thank you for supporting me so much. My kids, Andrew and Amare, daddy loves you,” Brown said, before promising to “take you to school in the morning.”

Brown also thanked his star-studded cast on the NBC show, including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.