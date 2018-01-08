Seth Meyers Takes Aim at Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey in Golden Globes Opening Monologue

Seth Meyers is in the building.

On Sunday, the host of NBC’s Late Night — and first-time Golden Globes host! — took to the stage to deliver the 75th annual award show’s opening monologue, focusing heavily on the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months, taking particular aim at Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

“Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen,” he began. “Happy New Year, Hollywood. It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t. It’s going to be a good year. This was the year of big little lies and get out, and also the television series Big Little Lies and the movie Get Out.”

“There’s a new era underway and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood,” he said. “By the way, a special hello to hosts of other upcoming award shows who are watching me tonight like the first dog they shot into outer space.”

“For the male nominees in the room, it’s the first time in months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud,” he continued. “‘Did you hear about Willem Dafoe?’ ‘Oh God, no!’ ‘He was nominated!'”

Zeroing in on Weinstein, Meyers said it was time to address the “elephant not in the room.” (The 65-year-old disgraced movie mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed reports in October. A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”)

“Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I heard rumors that he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” said Meyers. “Don’t worry, he’ll back in 20 years. He’ll be the first person to ever boo during the In Memoriam.”

In regards to Spacey, who was also accused of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, Meyers asked if Christopher Plummer could replace the actor in the new season of House of Cards. (Plummer replaced Spacey in All the Money in the World.)

“I hope [Plummer] can do a Southern accent, because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t,” he said.

“Oh, is that too mean?” he added after certain audience members booed. “For Kevin Spacey?”

Meyers went on to note that considering what’s been going on with “powerful men and their terrible behavior,” many felt it would be more appropriate to have a woman host the show.

“If it’s any consolation, I’m a man with absolutely no power in Hollywood. I’m not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight,” he said as the camera panned to Seth Rogen.

“Hey, remember when he was the guy making trouble with North Korea?” quipped Meyers. “Simpler times.”

“They tried to get a woman to host this show, they really did,” he continued. “They said: ‘How would you like to come and be judged by some of the most powerful people in Hollywood?’ [The women] said: ‘Where is it?’ And they said it’s at a hotel and long story short, here I am.”

Meyers also made a point to zing President Donald Trump: “A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president: Hollywood Foreign Press. The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association.”

Meyers, 44, previously confirmed to PEOPLE that his opening monologue would be charged by politics, much like his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers — but that the focus would be more on his industry than the White House.

“With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about,” he said, referencing the headlines made by Weinstein and other major entertainment figures accused of sexual misconduct. “Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that’s happening in Washington.”

The comedian also explained why he feels compelled to put the heat on Trump — even though “there are times where I wish we were talking about other things.”

“He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would to be to just behave differently,” said Meyers of the president. “But while he continues on this path, we’ll continue on ours.”

Meyers follows in the footsteps of a few former Saturday Night Live alumni: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey also hosted the 2013, 2014 and 2015 editions of the annual telecast. He also previously hosted the 2014 Emmy Awards.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.