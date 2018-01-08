Why Reese Witherspoon Produced Big Little Lies: 'Often I'm the Only Woman on a Set Full of Men'

Reese Witherspoon was tired of working in a man’s world.

“So often I’m the only woman on a set full of men,” she told PEOPLE last February.

But through her production company Pacific Standard, the actress brought Liane Moriarty‘s female-driven novel Big Little Lies — which just won the Golden Globe — to HBO as a seven-part whodunit drama with a healthy dose of acerbic humor.

“It became this really interesting group of women whose work I’d always loved,” Witherspoon, 40, said of enlisting Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz to star alongside her in the limited series, which explores themes of domestic violence, marriage and motherhood.

“Getting to work with them every day was a pleasure,” she said. “I learned so much from each of them.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.