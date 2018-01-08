Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon Voice Support for Catt Sadler During E! Red Carpet Show

Add Eva Longoria, Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon to the list of people calling out E! during its own Golden Globes red carpet show for allegedly underpaying former E! News co-host Catt Sadler.

After doing a joint interview with Ryan Seacrest, Longoria and Witherspoon started talking about the need for equal pay for women and expressed their support for Sadler, who quit the network in December after learning, she said, that her male co-host Jason Kennedy was earning “double” her salary. (E! said it “compensates employees fairly and appropriately.”)

“We’re also here for Time’s Up, we support gender equality and equal pay and we hope that E! follows that lead and we stand with Catt,” said Longoria, 42.

Echoing one another, Longoria and Witherspoon, 41, said: “We stand with you Catt.”

Seacrest replied, “We love Catt, we love her.”

Will & Grace star Debra Messing called out E! just a few minutes earlier while doing an interview with Seacrest’s co-host Giuliana Rancic.

“Time is up and we want diversity and we want intersectional gender parity,” Messing, 49, told Rancic. “We want equal pay, and I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as male co-hosts.”

Parker, too, referenced Sadler when speaking to Seacrest.

“I know it’s affected your network,” she said. “I know that there have been conversations that have been challenging for all of us, but I think it’s incredibly timely. It’s exciting. And parity and equality and safe work environments, they shouldn’t be controversial.”

Sadler previously opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her decision to exit the network, saying that it was “heartbreaking.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“It’s almost insulting because you know you work really hard,” she said. “I’ve given my all to this network. I’ve sacrificed time away from my family and I have dedicated my entire career to this network. And when you learn something like that, it makes you feel very small and under-appreciated and undervalued.”

“I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, and so we stand with her,” Messing said on the red carpet on Sunday, “and that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having the conversations that women are just as valuable as men.”

A source close to the situation, however, has maintained to PEOPLE that E! pays female employees fairly.

“The idea of E! not paying women equally couldn’t be further from the truth,” said the source. “Giuliana made more than three times Jason’s salary when they hosted together, and another one of his co-hosts also made significantly more.” (Rancic, a former E! News anchor, left her post in 2015. She remains co-host of the network’s Live from the Red Carpet.)

An E! spokesperson said in a previous statement to PEOPLE, on behalf of both the network and Kennedy, that “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender.”

“We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Sunday after her alleged pay disparity was mentioned on the red carpet, Sadler said, “I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today. Thank you to Amy, Debra, Eva, Brie, Julianne and so many more women using their voices on behalf of us all. Time’s Up.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

