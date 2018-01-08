Oprah Winfrey Accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2018 Golden Globes with Impassioned Speech

Oprah Winfrey has added another accolade to her long list of awards and recognitions.

The 63-year-old actress and media mogul received the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s ceremony, an honorary award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

“It is not lost on me that, at this moment, there is some little girl watching as I become the first Black woman to be given the same award,” Winfrey said in a moving acceptance speech. “It is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them.”

Reese Witherspoon presented the mogul with an impassioned speech, calling Winfrey’s hugs “the greatest thing ever.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

The HFPA announced in December that Winfrey would receive this year’s award during the Golden Globe 75th Anniversary Special on NBC.

“As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today,” HFPA President Meher Tatna said at the time of the organization’s decision to recognize the star.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

RELATED PHOTOS: Making a Statement — See the Stars Wearing Black at the Golden Globes

“For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honor is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards.”

RELATED VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey Puts Those Presidential Run Rumors to Rest, Says She ‘Will Never Run for Public Office’

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include A-listers such as Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Lucille Ball, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Sidney Poitier, Sophia Loren and Steven Spielberg.

RELATED: See the Full List of the Golden Globes 2018 Winners

The actress, producer, television star and entrepreneur was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 1986 for her performance in The Color Purple; she also received an Oscar nomination for the role. Winfrey next stars in A Wrinkle in Time, out March 9.

The 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.