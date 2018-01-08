Norman Lear and Rita Moreno caught the eye of everyone on the Golden Globes red carpet as they cruised to the highly-anticipated awards show in a motorized scooter—but the ride didn’t go off without a hitch.

Lear—the 95-year-old producer who has worked on classic television shows including All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Maude— cruised with 86-year-old Moreno, the star of Netflix’s reboot of One Day at a Time, but as they tried to reverse into position for photographers, Lear bumped into the wall behind them. Fortunately, Moreno let out a laugh, and everything seemed to be okay for the two entertainment legends.

Mood: Rita Moreno and Norman Lear pulling up to the #GoldenGlobes red carpet on a scooter pic.twitter.com/rlNgOmSE6M — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 7, 2018

Lear even took to Twitter to show off the duo’s stylish ride. “Two for the road. #GoldenGlobes,” he captioned the photo.

Moreno will be appearing in the second season of Netflix’s One Day at a Time, which will debut on January 26.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.