Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins 2018 Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the the Golden Globe for best television series, musical or comedy at the 2018 show.

“I want to thank our crew who turned New York into 1958 New York,” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said in her acceptance speech. “Amazon, because their support was unwavering at all times, every check cleared. We’re never leaving!”

Star Rachel Brosnahan also won earlier in the show for best performance by an actress in a comedy.

The category was a combination of familiar names and newcomers this time around. Veteran series Black-ish and Master of None both made the list this year, with their lead actors Anthony Anderson and Aziz Ansari grabbing individual nominations as well. Two newcomers were also nominated this year with Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Showtime’s Smilf making the cut.

Rounding out the list was Will & Grace, which has been earning praise from critics and fans alike during its revival season at NBC.

One name missing from the category was Veep, which recently earned star Julia Louis Dreyfus a record-breaking sixth win at the Emmy Awards in the lead actress category. Dreyfus was also left off the ballot in the individual category. Last year’s winner Atlanta hasn’t aired its second season, so it didn’t get a chance to defend the title.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.