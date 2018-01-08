RENATA!

It’s been a bumper year for Laura Dern, who starred in this year’s Twin Peaks revival and as Vice Admiral Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and now has a Golden Globe for her work on Big Little Lies.

Dern thanked her costars, as well as miniseries director David E. Kelley, who adapted Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, for crafting her “terrified mother” character.

“Terrified because her little girl was being abused and bullied because she was too afraid to speak up,” Dern told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel during her acceptance speech. “Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing, and that was normalized. I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without fear of retribution is our culture’s new north star.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Dern already won the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as uptight California mom Renata Klein in the critically acclaimed HBO series costarring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and fellow Golden Globes category nominee Shailene Woodley.

This is Dern’s fourth Golden Globe award and sixth nomination: she won in 1992 for the film Afterburn, in 2009 for the TV film Recount, and in 2012 for her role as Amy Jellicoe in HBO’s Enlightened.

Dern’s fellow nominees for the best supporting actress in a television series Golden Globe were Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies), and Woodley (Big Little Lies).

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.