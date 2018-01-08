Kaley Cuoco on Why Fiancé Karl Cook Is the One: 'We’d Have Really Cute Blonde Babies'

Kaley Cuoco has a good reason for why her fiancé Karl Cook is the one — they’d have “really cute blonde babies.”

“He’s blonde,” Cuoco, 32, jokingly told PEOPLE at the 19th Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After Party at the Oasis Courtyard at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.

“Figured we’d have really cute blonde babies,” she explained.

The Big Bang Theory actress added that the couple — who became engaged in November — are “happy and super excited” about tying the knot. “It feels awesome,” she gushed.

Opening up about how she knew she was ready to get married again, the 32-year-old actress explained, “You just know when you meet the right guy.”

“I mean, sometimes you make a mistake along the way. I think that’s a part of life,” she added. “And now I’m finally going to be settled, and I found the right person, and I’m super grateful for that.”

Cuoco was previously married to Ryan Sweeting.

Cuoco and Cook, 27, got engaged in November after nearly two years of dating. Cook announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a video of her joyous reaction to the proposal.

“Well, after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… of she said yes!” the professional equestrian captioned his footage of the actress sobbing uncontrollably.

“Still crying,” Cuoco captioned the same video on her social media. “Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!”

This exciting time comes just over two years after Cuoco went divorced Sweeting, 30. In September 2013 — just three months after they were first spotted together — Cuoco got engaged to the former tennis player. The couple tied the knot Dec. 31, 2013, at a fire-and-ice-themed wedding, but they split 21 months later.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the difficult breakup never made the star give up hope that there was still someone special out there for her.

“From the beginning, Kaley was crazy about Karl,” the insider said. “They have so much in common and he makes her so happy. She went through such a tough time with her divorce from Ryan, but she never gave up on finding love again. She’s really a romantic!”

“She can’t wait to get married,” the source added. “They’re both so excited and happy.”

