Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They’re ‘Constantly' Helping Each Other Learn Lines

The couple that learns their lines together stays together!

Sharing one of the many ways the happily married couple helps each other out, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel revealed they’re “constantly” helping each other learn lines while being interviewed on the red carpet by Ryan Seacrest at the Golden Globe Awards

“I’m so proud of her,” Timberlake, 36, said of his wife, who received her first ever Golden Globe nomination this year for her role in the television series The Sinner.

“I saw the work she put it in this summer,” he said, adding that he “got to help her study lines.”

And Biel, 35, was quick to add that she was always happy to return the favor, especially “for auditions.”

“We are constantly reading each other’s line for auditions,” she continued, before switching the subject to share just how appreciative she is to have her husband in her life.

“This man held my family together. Without you I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful…it was positive turn. I really appreciate it is all I’m saying,” she gushed.

The happy couple both showed up to the 2018 Golden Globes wearing all-black outfits. Timberlake wore an all-black tuxedo with a Time’s Up pin while while Biel wore a black strapless dress.

Ahead of the event on Sunday, Biel shared a post on social media explaining why she would be wearing black today.

“Because we are grateful to the many survivors and allies who have spoken out and forced the conversation about sexual harassment, sexual assault, and gender bias into the spotlight. #TimesUp,” the post read, referencing the new anti-sexual harassment campaign which is aimed at changing the work culture of the entertainment industry.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

