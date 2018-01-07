Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Shows Off Impressive Chewbacca Impression at Golden Globes

Watch out Peter Mayhew, Gaten Matarazzo is coming for you!

The Stranger Things star showed off his hidden talent at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday: a killer Chewbacca impression!

After joking that he needed a glass of water to warm up, Matarazzo, 15, belted out his best Chewie call on the red carpet.

And he certainly didn’t disappoint! Matarazzo’s impression received a round of applause from his fellow cast members.

gaten doing his chewbacca impression pic.twitter.com/uzvaRc7uqN — erika (@eightiesbarnes) January 7, 2018

Matarazzo was joined on the carpet by fellow Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and series newcomer Sadie Sink.

So happy to be at the @goldenglobes with my friends!!! pic.twitter.com/smCvKqBmfF — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) January 7, 2018

And while Matarazzo was happy to share his secret talent, he remained tight-lipped when it came to Stranger Things. The cast said they “didn’t know anything” about the highly-anticipated third season.

“We haven’t even started filming yet,” said Schnapp.

Stranger Things is nominated for best TV series, drama.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.