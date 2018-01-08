Eva Longoria Knows a Secret About Big Little Lies Season 2

As soon as Big Little Lies wrapped its limited run in April, fans demanded a second season — and they got their wish last month when HBO confirmed that the hit series will return for seven more episodes. While the first season was based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, it remains to be seen where season 2 will head.

Ryan Seacrest tried to answer that question Sunday when he spoke with the show’s star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, joined by her costar and fellow executive producer Nicole Kidman and pal Eva Longoria, on E! News’ Golden Globes red carpet.

“I told her one secret!” Witherspoon, 41, said of Longoria.

The pregnant actress, 42, then teased, “I am joining Big Little Lies as Nicole’s lover.”

“We should be so lucky!” responded Witherspoon.

The Desperate Housewives vet is a fan of the show, though. “These ladies have done an amazing job,” Longoria said. “They’re nominated because it was so rare to have so many powerful women on television and you guys are doing that — so congrats to you guys.”

Kidman, 50, revealed that the cast wasn’t even expecting another instatement. “It definitely warrants a second season and I have to say, we were not preparing for a second season,” the night’s best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television winner told Seacrest. “It was the audiences and the critical reaction that [made us] go, ‘Okay, we need to get our heads down, our butts up and let’s go and try and make this work,’ and we did!”

Earlier in the night, Seacrest tried to get Big Little Lies star Laura Dern to spill some details about the show as well.

“I am playing Renata,” Dern, 50, jokingly confirmed of reprising her season 1 character. “And Reese and I may not always like each other.”

Season 2 will bring on a new director, Andrea Arnold, but does not yet have a release date.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.