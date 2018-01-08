Elisabeth Moss Wins Best Drama Actress TV at 2018 Golden Globes

Elisabeth Moss is the new queen of drama.

The Handmaid’s Tale star has won the 2018 Golden Globe award for best performance in a television series, drama.

The actress, 35, took special care to mention Margaret Atwood, whose book inspired the drama, and all the women who spoke out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

“This is from Margaret Atwood: ‘We were the people who were not in the papers, we lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, it gave us more freedom, we lived in the gaps between the stories.’ Margaret Atwood, this is for you and all of the women who came before you and after you, who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world,” she said.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

“We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, we no longer live in the gaps between the stories — we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves,” she concluded.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The actress was up against last year’s winner Claire Foy for her work in The Crown as well as newcomers Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) and Caitriona Balfe (Outlander).

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

Moss has been earning widespread acclaim for her performance in the Margaret Atwood adaptation, especially in a time where the plot feels more relevant due to the political climate.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.